Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SLM Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SLM in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SLM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

SLM Stock Down 2.3 %

SLM stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. SLM has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 219.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 138.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

