Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 331,700 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVAX. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVAX opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S ( NASDAQ:EVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

