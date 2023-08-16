Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on September 20th

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.6125 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Evergy Stock Down 1.6 %

Evergy stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares in the company, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $4,189,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

