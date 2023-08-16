Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.49) Per Share

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exagen in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.49) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.74). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Exagen’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. Exagen has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Exagen had a negative net margin of 66.41% and a negative return on equity of 74.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exagen by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

