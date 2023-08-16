Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 94,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 41,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $128.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.13.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

