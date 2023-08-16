Exxon Mobil Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 560,178 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 454% compared to the typical daily volume of 101,120 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 50,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 73.1% in the second quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

