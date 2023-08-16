Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s (FATH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Up 8.0 %
NYSE:FATH opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 328.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%.
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.
