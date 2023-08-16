Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s (FATH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE:FATH opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.79 million. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 328.22% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 299.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 200.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

