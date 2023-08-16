Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.85 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 301.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

