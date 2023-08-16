Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 749,633 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.14% of Brightcove worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,124,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,926,328.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Brightcove news, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,124,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,926,328.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 78,373 shares of company stock valued at $311,385. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brightcove

Brightcove Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.75. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Brightcove Profile

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.