Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 38,230 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,230 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,734,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.23.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -553.85%.

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Reid purchased 11,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

