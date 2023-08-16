Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,992 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

