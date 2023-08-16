Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256,824 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBC. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter worth about $2,188,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Performance

MBC stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MasterBrand

MasterBrand Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.