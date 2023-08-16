Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

APTV stock opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

