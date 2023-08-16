FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Benchmark

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGI opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. FGI Industries has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FGI Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 208,360 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

