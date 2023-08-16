Financial Analysis: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) vs. Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN)

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Free Report) and Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pan American Silver and Excellon Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Excellon Resources $32.57 million 0.07 -$57.77 million ($0.95) -0.07

Pan American Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Excellon Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver N/A N/A N/A Excellon Resources -97.24% N/A -37.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pan American Silver and Excellon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Excellon Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pan American Silver and Excellon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Excellon Resources beats Pan American Silver on 3 of the 5 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp. in April 1995. Pan American Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded on March 4, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

