FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $449.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

