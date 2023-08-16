Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.7 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

