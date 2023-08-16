Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.7 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSPKF opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.