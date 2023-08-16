Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. Fluent has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fluent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ryan Schulke purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 272,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 59,800 shares of company stock worth $41,170. Company insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fluent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Stories

