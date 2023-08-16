FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Position Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in FMC were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of FMC by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.41.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. FMC’s revenue was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

