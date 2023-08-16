Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fnac Darty Stock Performance
GRUPF opened at C$66.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$66.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 52 week low of C$46.08 and a 52 week high of C$66.00.
Fnac Darty Company Profile
