Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in July

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fnac Darty Stock Performance

GRUPF opened at C$66.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$66.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 52 week low of C$46.08 and a 52 week high of C$66.00.

Fnac Darty Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

