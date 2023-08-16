Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Forge Global in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Forge Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Forge Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $2.60 on Monday. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $452.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

