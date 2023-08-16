Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 720.71 ($9.14).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRES. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 630 ($7.99) to GBX 525 ($6.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($8.75) to GBX 620 ($7.87) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 523.80 ($6.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,813.79, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of GBX 520 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 996.80 ($12.64). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 612.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 696.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 4,137.93%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

