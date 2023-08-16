FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,465 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the first quarter valued at $4,721,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 15.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 70,309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 77,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Price Performance

BATS FJUL opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.81 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

