FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Issued By Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.45.

TSE AQN opened at C$9.65 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$8.70 and a one year high of C$18.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -107.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -633.33%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

