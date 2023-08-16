FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Flywire Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flywire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLYW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

FLYW stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.95 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at $55,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,178,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Flywire news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $30,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,538,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,795,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,538,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,621,574 shares of company stock valued at $49,821,770 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

