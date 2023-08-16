FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Issued By Zacks Research

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $9.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.06. The consensus estimate for Honeywell International’s current full-year earnings is $9.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International stock opened at $187.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

