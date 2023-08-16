FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 552,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 163,923 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 988,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,823,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,505 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

