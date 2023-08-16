FY2023 Earnings Forecast for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Issued By Zacks Research

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $15.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.40. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $15.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGCO. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $121.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,318,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,153,000 after acquiring an additional 140,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.