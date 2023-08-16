FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

AQN stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.