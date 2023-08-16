FY2023 Earnings Forecast for CleanSpark, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CleanSpark in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CleanSpark’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CleanSpark’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSK. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CleanSpark Trading Down 4.4 %

CleanSpark stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 31,612.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,203,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after buying an additional 3,085,789 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.