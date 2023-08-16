FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Issued By National Bank Financial

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $137.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.33. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

