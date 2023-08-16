FY2023 Earnings Forecast for OppFi Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of OppFi in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for OppFi’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of OppFi in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OPFI opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. OppFi has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $281.06 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.71.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. OppFi had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 21,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $41,004.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,381 shares in the company, valued at $205,492.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,939 shares of company stock worth $117,223. Insiders own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in OppFi in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OppFi by 46.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 57,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OppFi by 15.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 99,366 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,950,000,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

