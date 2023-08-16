FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PB. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of PB opened at $56.86 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,879,000 after acquiring an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,382,000 after acquiring an additional 69,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

