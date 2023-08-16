FY2023 EPS Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Lifted by Analyst

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Punjabi now expects that the technology company will earn $7.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.87. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

CHKP opened at $128.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

