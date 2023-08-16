FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$6.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$552.73 million, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$10.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSZ. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital in the fourth quarter worth $58,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Fiera Capital by 493.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,457,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at C$286.65. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

