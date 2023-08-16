FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$6.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$552.73 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$6.29 and a 52 week high of C$10.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Stock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$25,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at C$286.65. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fiera Capital during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

