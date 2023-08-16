FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Decreased by Analyst

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HL. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 12.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

