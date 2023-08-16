FY2023 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lifted by Analyst

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $135.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $72.47 and a 1 year high of $161.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.