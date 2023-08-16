FY2023 EPS Estimates for Iridium Communications Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iridium Communications in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

IRDM stock opened at $50.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -335.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.01. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $478,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10,231.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $223,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 468.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

