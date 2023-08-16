FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Increased by Analyst

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.43). The consensus estimate for Lyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LYRA opened at $3.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Insider Activity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,610,832 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $8,990,971.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,469,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,558,101.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc purchased 1,805,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,387,160.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,521,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,127,840.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,610,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $8,990,971.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,469,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,558,101.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

