FY2023 EPS Estimates for Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Poseida Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.62). The consensus estimate for Poseida Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $220.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 174.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,442 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 984.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,646,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 377.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 884,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 406.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 811,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

