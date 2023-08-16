FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Boosted by Zacks Research

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the medical research company will earn $8.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.55. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2024 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $133.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.