FY2023 EPS Estimates for Raymond James Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.49 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.47. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.9 %

Raymond James stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.48.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

