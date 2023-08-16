FY2023 EPS Estimates for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.34) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.44). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Soleno Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11).

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 78,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $469,238.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,207,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,201,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 203,468 shares of company stock worth $1,116,389. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the last quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

