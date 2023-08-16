FY2024 EPS Estimates for mdf commerce inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of mdf commerce in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for mdf commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.01. mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 66.26%. The firm had revenue of C$31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.15 million.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of mdf commerce stock opened at C$3.50 on Monday. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.40. The firm has a market cap of C$153.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.47.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

