FY2024 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Reduced by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Shares of SIL opened at C$6.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.23. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$964.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

