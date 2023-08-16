Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 2,131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BRPHF stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

About Galaxy Digital

Featured Stories

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

