Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,900 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 2,131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of BRPHF stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.85.
About Galaxy Digital
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.