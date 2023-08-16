Gary L. Crocker Purchases 2,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,474.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of MACK stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 million, a PE ratio of -110.55 and a beta of 1.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.66.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
