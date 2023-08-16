Gary L. Crocker Purchases 2,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,474.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MACK stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.13 million, a PE ratio of -110.55 and a beta of 1.77. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 565.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 91,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 77,748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 755.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 244.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 123,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Merrimack Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

