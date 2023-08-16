Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $932.50.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 21.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,187,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,180,000 after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

