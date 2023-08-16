George R. Krouse, Jr. Sells 371 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

SBAC stock opened at $229.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $214.51 and a 12-month high of $352.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 127.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 54.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

